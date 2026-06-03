Initiative launched on Maui expands statewide to address critical teacher shortage

UH expands Hoapili Teacher Pathways. Photo credit: Leeward Community College

The University of Hawaiʻi announced the statewide expansion of Hoapili Teacher Pathways, a highly successful initiative originally launched at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to address the state’s critical teacher shortage.

Now scaling across all 10 UH campuses, this systemwide collaboration offers a clear and supported pathway for Hawaiʻi residents to earn their elementary education teacher license, including tuition-free courses.

First launched in summer 2023 at UH Maui College, the Hoapili program has successfully transitioned more than 60 students into teacher licensure and education fields, proving the critical need for a flexible, community-focused approach to teacher education.

The program has served over 360 students, attracting non-traditional students, long-term substitute teachers, educational assistants, emergency hires and parents in both Hawaiian and English educational contexts. UH is expanding the model statewide to “grow our own” educators on every island.

Recent UH Maui College graduate in Hoapili Teacher Pathways Program, Pumehana Park. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Guided by the mission, “I ulu nō ka lālā i ke kumu—Our keiki grow because of their kumu,” Hoapili Teacher Pathways removes financial and geographical barriers for aspiring educators. Classes are intentionally scheduled during after-work hours and delivered entirely online to accommodate full-time working adults balancing busy lifestyles.

The Hoapili Teacher Pathway Includes:

Tuition-free online courses: Core courses towards teacher licensure are offered online across UH campuses to maximize accessibility.

Core courses towards teacher licensure are offered online across UH campuses to maximize accessibility. Flexible enrollment: Students can attend full- or part-time with no prerequisites to join the pathway.

Students can attend full- or part-time with no prerequisites to join the pathway. Free entry-level certifications: Access to free substitute teaching certifications and free para-educator testing (ParaPro Assessment) for immediate entry into the workforce.

Access to free substitute teaching certifications and free para-educator testing (ParaPro Assessment) for immediate entry into the workforce. Seamless Four-year degree path: Start at any UH Community College and transfer seamlessly to a teacher licensure program at a UH four-year campus—including UH Hilo, UH Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu—to earn your bachelor of education in elementary education.

“The Hoapili program began as a way to provide a bridge to teacher licensure for individuals who are passionate about education but unable to attend college in the traditional sense,” said Lui Hokoana, interim vice president for the UH Community Colleges. “Expanding this proven, Maui-born solution to all 10 campuses allows us to scale our efforts and build a robust, sustainable pipeline of local teachers for schools across the state.”

No prerequisites required

The program is open to both brand-new and continuing UH Community College students who are interested in pursuing an education career. There are no set prerequisites to join the Hoapili Teacher Pathways. A dedicated program coordinator and campus counselors work one-on-one with each student to identify their goals, evaluate existing credits, and build a tailored academic plan.

How to apply

The application process is seamless and accommodates students at any stage of their journey:

To learn more visit UHKumu.org or contact kumuinfo@hawaii.edu.