Maui Community Tourism Collaborative applications due June 8

PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is now accepting applications to its 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives, a set of cohort-based programs that support small businesses and nonprofits in hosting visitors while protecting cultural and natural resources and strengthening community benefits.

This year’s cohorts will be exclusively for Maui-based organizations. This reflects a strategic focus on supporting Maui’s ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 fires, and the recent impacts from the Kona Low storms. Concentrating resources on Maui enables more targeted, place-based support while advancing a regenerative, ʻāina-centered visitor economy as part of the island’s rebuilding process.

Community Stewardship Program

The Community Stewardship 2026 program is designed for Maui-based nonprofit organizations that are actively caring for ʻāina and exploring how to engage visitors, specifically through voluntourism or managed access, in ways that support long-term stewardship.

Regenerative Experiences Program

The Regenerative Experiences 2026 program supports Maui-based businesses and nonprofits in developing or refining visitor experiences that are grounded in place, culture and community.

Application deadline: June 8, 2026, at noon HST.

Find out more here.