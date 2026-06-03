State reminds residents to apply for disaster-related unemployment assistance as deadline approaches

Residents affected by recent disasters in Maui County, Hawaiʻi County, and the City and County of Honolulu can still apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Workers, business owners, and self-employed individuals may qualify for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits if they became unemployed or experienced reduced or interrupted work hours due to storms, floods, landslides, and mudslides occurring between March 10 and March 24, 2026.

“Eligible individuals will receive a minimum of $346 and up to $868 for the weeks beginning March 15, 2026, through the week ending Oct. 10, 2026,” said Jade T. Butay, director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. “Regular unemployment insurance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits cannot be paid at the same time.”

Examples of eligible Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims may include:

Workers, business owners, and self-employed individuals whose unemployment or underemployment was caused as a direct result of the disaster.

Individuals who are prevented from reaching their job or self-employment location due to the disaster.

Individuals who were to start or resume employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.

Individuals who became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of household due to the disaster.

Individuals who cannot perform services in employment or self-employment due to an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

The deadline to file a DUA claim is June 15, 2026, which is 60 days from the federal disaster declaration.

Claims filed after the deadline may be considered late and benefits may be denied unless the claimant provides good cause for the delayed filing. Eligibility for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is determined weekly for each week a claim is filed.

Claimants may apply for DUA on the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations website.

Applicants must provide a government-issued ID (driver’s license, passport, or alien verification card), Social Security number, and a copy of their most recent federal tax return, along with pay stubs or documents that verify employment or self-employment at the time of the disaster.

Self-employed individuals may submit documentation from banks or government agencies, or affidavits from individuals with knowledge of their business operations. Applicants should also have bank account and routing information available, as benefit payments are issued by direct deposit.

Assistance with Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications and other forms may be obtained in person at the following locations:

Maui Claims Office at 54 S. High St., Room 201, Wailuku

Hilo Claims Office at 1990 Kinoʻole St., Room 1001, Hilo

Oʻahu Claims Office at 830 Punchbowl St., Room 110, Honolulu

For unemployment assistance, individuals may also call 833-901-2272 or 808-762-5752.

For more information regarding eligibility for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits or for re-employment services, visit the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations website.