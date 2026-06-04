Aloha Volleyball Association 14-under boys team from Maui claims gold at Aloha Summer Classic

Aloha Boys Volleyball Club. PC: Byung Jeoung, Tonya Jeoung / Jamie Fuetsch / @leavinggmarcs via Nanette Cunningham

The Aloha Volleyball Association 14-under boys team from Maui claimed their second straight gold medal win at the 3-day Aloha Summer Classic on Oʻahu, held over the Memorial Day weekend. Two players were named all tournament all stars — outside hitter Cody Kea of Makawao and middle blocker Ethan Tillotson of Kīhei.

Aloha Summer Classic, Aloha Boys Volleyball Club team photo. PC: Byung Jeoung, Tonya Jeoung / Jamie Fuetsch / @leavinggmarcs via Nanette Cunningham

Tillotson and Kea made the MVP all tournament team at the Aloha Summer Classic. PC: Byung Jeoung, Tonya Jeoung / Jamie Fuetsch / @leavinggmarcs via Nanette Cunningham

Supporters say the boys served up the thrilling victory as the team heads to the 2026 AAU Boys Volleyball Championships, which is set to be played in Florida on July 7-10.

They went undefeated at the Aloha Summer Classic winning all 11 games, and finishing 11-0, with 22 set wins, and two set losses.

The boys prevailed despite 18 canceled practices due to impacts from the March storms that damaged the roof of the gym where they usually practice in Kula.

The team is made up of outside hitters Wyatt Gonzales (Seabury Hall) and Cody Kea (Kalama Intermediate); middle blockers Ethan Tillotson (Kīhei Charter School), Auden Fuetsch (home school) and Declan Brown (Seabury); setter Ivan Jeoung (ʻĪao Intermediate); libero /defensive specialists Hudson Schultz (Maui Waena), Laʻakeaokalani Padilla (Seabury Hall), and Ryker Calapini; and right side hitters Bryce Cunningham (home school) and Solomon McKim.

Aloha Boys Volleyball Club. PC: Byung Jeoung, Tonya Jeoung / Jamie Fuetsch / @leavinggmarcs via Nanette Cunningham