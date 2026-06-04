Creative strategist, Lori Nishikawa tapped as newest member of Rotary Lahaina Sunset

Lori Nishikawa. PC: Rotary Club Lahaina Sunset

Creative strategist Lori Nishikawa became the newest member of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset during an induction ceremony held recently.

Nishikawa is a systems thinker whose work centers on community-focused innovation in Hawai‘i. As the Founder for Roots and Reef Design Agency and co-founder of nonprofit Aloha Amplified, she leads projects across community development, branding, websites, and user experience—helping mission-driven organizations communicate clearly and design tools that serve their communities well.

Through Aloha Amplified, Nishikawa brings strategic insight, creativity, and a strong belief in community-led solutions to help build a resilient and connected future for Maui.

Her career includes global design work for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Boston Consulting Group, experiences that shaped her approach to solving complex challenges with empathy and purpose.

Since founding Quovadis Design in 2019, Nishikawa has dedicated much of her work to nonprofit initiatives, environmental stewardship, and Maui’s long-term recovery. She also co-founded Hawaiʻi Seascapes, a coral restoration effort that reflects her commitment to Hawai‘i’s natural resources.

Assistant Governor Al Weiland, President Katy Shroder, new member Lori Nishikawa, and sponsor Joanne Laird pose following Lori’s induction into the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. PC: Rotary Club Lahaina Sunset

Nishikawa’s Rotary membership was sponsored by Past President Joanne Laird. The induction ceremony was officiated by Al Weiland, Assistant Governor for the Coastal Maui Rotary Clubs.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meetings, upcoming speakers and opportunities to volunteer visit the club website at: https://www.rotarycluboflahainasunset.org.