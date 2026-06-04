Japan national sentenced to 12 months in prison for conspiring to export firearm components

United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Shota Yamamoto, 29, of Tokyo, Japan, was sentenced yesterday in federal court by United States District Court Judge Micah W.J. Smith to 12 months and one day in prison for conspiring to violate the Export Control Reform Act by exporting firearm components and tactical accessories to Japan. Yamamoto pled guilty on Jan. 22, 2026.

Yamamoto is expected to be deported to Japan upon the completion of his sentence.

According to court records, from approximately March 2024 through July 2025, Yamamoto conspired with another person to export firearm components and tactical accessories from the United States to Japan without the required licenses.

Yamamoto intended to use those items to retrofit airsoft equipment for sale to airsoft enthusiasts in Japan seeking highly realistic equipment, according to the Justice Department. Airsoft is a recreational activity in which participants use replica firearms to engage in simulated combat scenarios using non-metallic pellets.

The USDOJ reports that Yamamoto used an address in Hawaiʻi to receive shipments from US firearms components and accessories dealers, and then arranged for their export to Japan, either by carrying them in checked luggage or by shipping them through a commercial shipping company. Yamamoto admitted that he exported or attempted to export over 900 firearms components and accessories, including AR-15 lower receiver parts kits, upper receivers, magazines, and similar components, each of which required a license to export that Yamamoto did not have, the department reports.

“The unlawful export of firearm components endangers the public and presents a significant national security threat,” said US Attorney Ken Sorenson. “Yamamoto’s sentence and expected deportation should serve as a stern warning that this conduct will not be tolerated. The protection of our country is paramount, and the US Attorney’s Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will devote significant resources to investigating and prosecuting these cases.”

“The sentencing sends a clear message: Homeland Security Investigations will not tolerate the illegal export of firearm components that threaten public safety and national security. HSI remains committed to working with our partners to investigate and disrupt these criminal networks, and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Lucy Cabral-DeArmas.

Homeland Security Investigations and the US Department of Commerce – Bureau of Industry and Security investigated the case.

Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese prosecuted the case.