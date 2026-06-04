Maui Surf Forecast for June 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 01:20 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 03:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:24 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The south-southwest swell that produced advisory level surf along south-facing shores for the past few days has begun to slowly decline. This evening, nearshore buoys show that the swell has come down slightly to 3 to 4 feet, 15 seconds. This trend is expected to continue, with surf gradually easing through Friday and the weekend. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. A small, long-period south-southwest swell is expected to arrive late Sunday and peak early next week.

Along north-facing shores, a small medium-period north swell will build tonight and is forecast to peak early Friday, then ease over the weekend. A tiny west-northwest swell is possible early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will gradually build to around seasonal average by Friday, though some areas exposed to wrapping north swell could be slightly larger Thursday night and Friday. Near average east shore surf will prevail this weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.