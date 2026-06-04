Process begins to extend $46 million in federal funding to Native Hawaiian Education Program for another year

The US Department of Education today officially began the process to extend funding to the National Hawaiian Education Program for another year. The $46 million in federal funding comes after an agreement was reached between US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi and US DOE Secretary Linda McMahon last month. During the meeting, Schatz requested that the department avoid cuts to the program.

“This is good news for Hawai‘i. This money helps thousands of young kids develop learning skills and gives local families more affordable child care options,” said Schatz, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m grateful to Secretary McMahon for working with us to protect this funding and will continue working every day to make sure Hawai‘i gets its fair share of federal dollars.”

The extension will keep the Native Hawaiian Education Program fully funded for current grant recipients for at least another year, which guarantees $46 million in federal funding secured by Schatz in Congress will continue to flow to the more than 60 early childhood education sites across Hawai‘i. The funding also helps to sustain other critical education programs, including home visiting for children under 5, workforce development for parents, and Hawaiian language immersion programs.

The federally funded programs serve more than 3,000 Hawai‘i families.

The Education Department’s proposed funding extension is available here.