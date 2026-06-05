Maui News

After storm repairs, Ukumehame Firing Range is set to reopen on Friday

June 5, 2026, 5:00 AM HST
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Ukumehame Firing Range. PC: County DPR

After repairs to storm-damaged berms and surrounding areas, the Ukumehame Firing Range will reopen on Friday, June 5, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

The County facility was forced to close after being inundated with strong floodwaters from back-to-back Kona low storms in March, which eroded berms and damaged other parts of the range. The County Department of Public Works provided heavy equipment that restored berms at the pistol and rifle ranges.

Ukumehame Firing Range. PC: County DPR

Ukumehame Firing Range is the only public firing range on Maui. It is used by law enforcement and private citizens for target practice. Stakeholders who use the facility on a scheduled basis were notified by DPR on Wednesday about the reopening plan.

“The Kona low storms in March caused significant damage to the Ukumehame Firing Range,” DPR Deputy Director Shane Dudoit said. “Following extensive repairs to flood-damaged berms at both the pistol and rifle ranges, the County facility will reopen on Friday. We thank community members for their patience as this work was completed.”

Ukumehame Firing Range. PC: County DPR

For more information on how to use the Ukumehame Firing Range, contact the following:

For general County DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Ukumehame Firing Range. PC: County DPR

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