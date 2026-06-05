Atlantis Submarines Maui restarts undersea tours from Lahaina Harbor

The Atlantis Submarines Maui tour experience showcases the diversity of tropical fish and marine life that are found off the coastline of Lahaina. PC: Atlantis Submarines Hawaiʻi

Atlantis Submarines Maui is once again showcasing the undersea beauty off the coast of West Maui, having restarted with tours offered five days a week from Lahaina Harbor, its home port for operations since 1991.

The resumption of submarine tours at Lahaina Harbor follows an arduous process after shutting down daily operations due to the August 2023 wildfire that devastated much of Lahaina, including the harbor and surrounding area.

Atlantis Submarines Maui lost nearly everything in the wildfire, including its 48-passenger submarine, the tugboat that towed the submarine to and from the dive site, the pier slip, offices, ticket booth, maintenance shop, battery chargers, and other essential equipment to support the submarine’s operation.

The Holokai shuttle boat that ferries guests between Lahaina Harbor and the dive site a mile off the coastline was badly damaged but was able to be repaired. The 32 employees were furloughed so they could maintain their medical coverage while finding other work or deciding on their next steps.

Atlantis Submarines Hawaiʻi, parent company of Atlantis Submarines Maui, has worked to ensure the undersea tour experience will support the continued rebuilding of Lahaina.

“We never had any thought of giving up and have always felt that being able to restart the submarine tours at Lahaina Harbor would be viewed as another sign of hope that life is coming back to this iconic community,” said Ronald Williams, president and CEO of Atlantis Submarines Hawaiʻi.

A highlight of the submarine tour off Lahaina is seeing the sunken Carthaginian, a 97-foot steel-hulled vessel that has been transformed into a thriving artificial reef for tropical fish and marine life. PC: Atlantis Submarines Hawaiʻi

“Lahaina Harbor is a vital economic zone for all of Maui, but especially in West Maui where support for jobs and small businesses are needed for families to stay and thrive on the island,” said Williams. “The harbor gives life back to the land and will help allow Lahaina and West Maui to continue growing and gaining strength in the years to come.”

In the 32 years Atlantis Submarines Maui provided tours out of Lahaina Harbor starting in 1991 until the August 2023 wildfire, the company carried a total of 2,209,615 passengers. Six submarine tours were offered daily, seven days a week, and the battery-powered submarine was recharged nightly.

Atlantis has made adjustments to its Lahaina operations to comply with the regulations and requirements that are in place while the harbor and surrounding area are being rebuilt. The company towed one of its state-of-the-art, battery-powered, 48-passenger submarines from Oʻahu to Lahaina to provide the tours. Fifteen employees are operating the Maui submarine tours, all of whom worked for the company before the closure and wanted to return.

At Lahaina Harbor, three submarine tours are offered daily, five days a week, with tours closed on Tuesday and Friday to allow for a full day of recharging the submarine battery. Visitors park in a nearby designated parking area and are escorted to the temporary Atlantis pier slip at Lahaina Harbor to board the Holokai shuttle boat and be ferried to the submarine dive site.

Aboard the Holokai, visitors enjoy beautiful views of the surrounding ocean, West Maui mountains, and island of Lānaʻi. Once inside the air-conditioned submarine, visitors gradually descend to a depth of 130 feet and, with large viewing ports in front of each seat, are able to marvel at a vibrant underwater paradise featuring natural coral reefs, an abundance of tropical fish, and diversity of marine life, all while enjoying a fun, informative, and educational narration from the onboard tour guide.

A highlight of the undersea journey is seeing the sunken Carthaginian, a 97-foot steel-hulled floating whaling museum that was a popular tourist attraction at Lahaina Harbor for many years before it became too degraded for visitors to safely access the vessel. In December 2005, Atlantis arranged for the Carthaginian to be carefully cleaned, towed, and sunk onto a barren sandy area in 95-feet of water, where it has since evolved into a thriving artificial reef that has enhanced the quality and vibrancy of Maui’s undersea environment for fish and other marine life in the area.

Maui Submarine Tours

Days of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Closed on Tuesday and Friday.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Closed on Tuesday and Friday. Dive Times: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Check in at least 30 minutes before.

9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Check in at least 30 minutes before. Tour Duration: Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. Cost: Adults $148 | Children $66. NOTE: For safety purposes, children are required to be at least 36-inches tall and able to navigate a vertical ladder.

Adults $148 | Children $66. NOTE: For safety purposes, children are required to be at least 36-inches tall and able to navigate a vertical ladder. Reservations: To book tickets, please visit https://www.atlantisadventures.com/maui or call Atlantis Adventures at 800-381-0237.