Maui News

County Agriculture Department workshops will help prep for grant application period June 22-July 22

June 5, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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PC: County of Maui Department of Agriculture

The County of Maui Department of Agriculture encourages nonprofits and for-profit businesses to attend free workshops that will help them prepare for the Fiscal Year 2027 grant application period. Grant applications will be received starting June 22 until 4:30 p.m. July 22, 2026.

County Department of Agriculture priority grant funding areas will focus on agricultural infrastructure, operations, education, recovery, livestock, non-food agriculture and feral animal control. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting operations on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Four public workshops across Maui County will cover eligibility, grant requirements and the application process. In-person and online sessions are as follows: 

Starting June 22, prospective applicants can access the application through the County Department of Agriculture grants webpage at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/agriculture, call 808-270-8276 or email aggrants@co.maui.hi.us.

PC: County of Maui Department of Agriculture flyer

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