Local chefs took home the awards, but the real winner at this year’s Grand Taste at Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair was the local Maui culinary scene. With a sell-out crowd, enthusiastic judges and talented participants, Grand Taste illustrated yet again the high level of excellence created by local chefs paired with local ingredients.
Twelve chefs from Maui restaurants competed in Grand Taste in four categories: ʻĀina, Kai, Vegetarian, and Dessert; each chef choosing a local ingredient and making it the star of their original dish. And the winners are:
ChefZach Laidlaw, co-founder, executive chef and vice president of experiences at Hua Momona Farms, won both “Best Vegetarian” and “Judge’s Choice Overall” for his Textures of Beetroot, a colorful dish featuring beetroot puree and sponge, with a buttermilk dill dressing, seed crumble and pickled wild blackberries.
ChefMatt Dela Cruz, executive chef at Kō Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, captured both “Best Kai” and Chef Tylun Pang“Fan Favorite” for his Filipino Grilled Fish Inasal, a tasty combination of smoke kampachi, marinated and grilled with traditional Visayan inasal flavors of calamansi, lemongrass, garlic and achiote.
ChefJennifer Langley, executive sous chef at Joey’s Kitchen at Balai Pata, earned “Best ʻĀina” for her Malungay Pork Siomai, a savory meat dish with toyomansi sauce, a classic dipping sauce made with shoyu and calamansi lime.
ChefJonathan Pasion, executive sous chef at Fairmont Kea Lani, won “Best Dessert” for his Sticky Rice Ice Cream Sandwich, a delicious concoction of mango chantilly cream, fresh Yee’s mango, ube pandesal and puffed crispy sticky rice.
As the chefs whipped up their creations, the lucky ticketholders lingered between booths, tasting chef creations, comparing notes, and voting for their favorites. Meanwhile, the judges were hard at work deciding on the winners. This year’s Grand Taste Judges were: Jojo Vasquez, executive chef at The Ridge; Chris Schobel, sous chef at Hula Grill; Lucas Webb, executive sous chef at Morimoto; Cory Thompson, general manager at Morimoto; Lyndon Honda, director of food and beverage at Royal Lahaina Resort; Chris Speere, president, Maui Coffee Association; Becky Speere, chef/former, Hale Ihe; Melissa Chang, content creator; and Daryl Fujiwara, content creator.
“Grand Taste is a dynamic way to highlight the connection between Maui agriculture and our local dining scene,” said Charlene Ka‘uhane, event organizer. “When Maui ag is thriving, we elevate the culinary scene here. By showcasing these talented chefs and their use of Maui ingredients, we hope to inspire everyone eating this amazing food to dine out at restaurants that source local and to ask for locally grown ingredients wherever we shop.”
Organizers extended thanks to longtime Grand Taste sponsor Ulupono Initiative and to all the judges and chefs who participated in this year’s competition.
The 2026 Grand Taste chefs were:
Jennifer Langley, executive sous chef, Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata.
Jonathan Pasion, executive sous chef, Fairmont Kea Lani.
Marc McDowell, executive chef, SixtyTwo MarcKet.
Over on the Main Stage, the competition was a little messier, but no less exciting. The popular Watermelon Eating Contest had a record number of early sign-ups and participants in both keiki and adult categories. Longtime event sponsor Mahi Pono presented this event and helped raise awareness of the importance of agriculture in the community.
AgFest is presented in partnership with the Maui County Department of Agriculture, along with support from sponsors: Gold Sponsors Bayer and Pukalani Superette; Silver Sponsors Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Ulupono Initiative, Fairmont Kea Lani, Pacific Media Group, and Hawaiian TelCom; Bronze Sponsors Hawaiian Electric, Maui Gold Pineapple, Maui Land & Pineapple, and Young Brothers; and Friends of Agriculture Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Haleakalā Ranch, Mākena Golf & Beach Club, and VIP Foodservice.
The date for the 18th Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair will be announced soon. Meanwhile, companies interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Charlene Kauhane at charlene@kauhaneinc.com. For more information, please visit www.mauicountyfarmbureau.org.
It’s not too early to start planning for Grand Taste 2027. Local chefs are invited to take the culinary challenge and get on the list for next year’s event by emailing GrandTaste@mauicountyfarmbureau.com.