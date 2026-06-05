2026 Grand Taste Winners – Chef Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms won both “Best Vegetarian” and “Judge’s Choice Overall”; Chef Jennifer Langley of Balai Pata -“Best ʻĀina”; Chef Jonathan Pasion, executive sous chef at Fairmont Kea Lani, who won “Best Dessert” and Matt Dela Cruz of Kō Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani – “Best Kai” and “Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite”

Local chefs took home the awards, but the real winner at this year’s Grand Taste at Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair was the local Maui culinary scene. With a sell-out crowd, enthusiastic judges and talented participants, Grand Taste illustrated yet again the high level of excellence created by local chefs paired with local ingredients.

Twelve chefs from Maui restaurants competed in Grand Taste in four categories: ʻĀina, Kai, Vegetarian, and Dessert; each chef choosing a local ingredient and making it the star of their original dish. And the winners are:

Judges Chris Schobel and Jojo Vasquez with Chef Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms – “Best Vegetarian” and“Judge’s Choice Overall”

Chef Zach Laidlaw, co-founder, executive chef and vice president of experiences at Hua Momona Farms, won both “Best Vegetarian” and “Judge’s Choice Overall” for his Textures of Beetroot, a colorful dish featuring beetroot puree and sponge, with a buttermilk dill dressing, seed crumble and pickled wild blackberries.

Judges Becky Speere, chef/farmers, Hale Ihe and Chef Lucas Webb of Morimoto with Matt Dela Cruz of Kō Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani – “Best Kai” and “Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite”

Chef Matt Dela Cruz, executive chef at Kō Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, captured both “Best Kai” and Chef Tylun Pang “Fan Favorite” for his Filipino Grilled Fish Inasal, a tasty combination of smoke kampachi, marinated and grilled with traditional Visayan inasal flavors of calamansi, lemongrass, garlic and achiote.

Chef Jennifer Langley, executive sous chef at Joey’s Kitchen at Balai Pata, earned “Best ʻĀina” for her Malungay Pork Siomai, a savory meat dish with toyomansi sauce, a classic dipping sauce made with shoyu and calamansi lime.

Chef Jonathan Pasion, executive sous chef at Fairmont Kea Lani, won “Best Dessert” for his Sticky Rice Ice Cream Sandwich, a delicious concoction of mango chantilly cream, fresh Yee’s mango, ube pandesal and puffed crispy sticky rice.

2026 Grand Taste Judges score 12 dishes and decide which chef did the best job of showcasing one local ingredient.

As the chefs whipped up their creations, the lucky ticketholders lingered between booths, tasting chef creations, comparing notes, and voting for their favorites. Meanwhile, the judges were hard at work deciding on the winners. This year’s Grand Taste Judges were: Jojo Vasquez, executive chef at The Ridge; Chris Schobel, sous chef at Hula Grill; Lucas Webb, executive sous chef at Morimoto; Cory Thompson, general manager at Morimoto; Lyndon Honda, director of food and beverage at Royal Lahaina Resort; Chris Speere, president, Maui Coffee Association; Becky Speere, chef/former, Hale Ihe; Melissa Chang, content creator; and Daryl Fujiwara, content creator.

“Grand Taste is a dynamic way to highlight the connection between Maui agriculture and our local dining scene,” said Charlene Ka‘uhane, event organizer. “When Maui ag is thriving, we elevate the culinary scene here. By showcasing these talented chefs and their use of Maui ingredients, we hope to inspire everyone eating this amazing food to dine out at restaurants that source local and to ask for locally grown ingredients wherever we shop.”

Organizers extended thanks to longtime Grand Taste sponsor Ulupono Initiative and to all the judges and chefs who participated in this year’s competition.

2026 Grant Taste chefs

The 2026 Grand Taste chefs were:

Jennifer Langley, executive sous chef, Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata.

Alvin Savella, executive chef, Coco Deck.

Gevin Utrillo, executive chef, Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

Allan Alquisalas, chef de cuisine, Andaz Maui Wailea.

Matt Dela Cruz, executive chef, Kō Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani.

Damian Rubio, executive chef, Merriman’s Kapalua.

Mitch Atwell, executive chef, Mala Ocean Tavern.

Ryan Luckey, executive chef, Kamehameha Golf Course.

Zach Laidlaw, co-founder, executive chef & VP of Experiences, Hua Momona Farms.

Colleen Murphy, executive pastry chef, Andaz Maui Wailea.

Jonathan Pasion, executive sous chef, Fairmont Kea Lani.

Marc McDowell, executive chef, SixtyTwo MarcKet.

Presented by Mahi Pono, AgFest silver sponsor, adults and children of all ages signed up for this year’s Watermelon Eating Contest.

Over on the Main Stage, the competition was a little messier, but no less exciting. The popular Watermelon Eating Contest had a record number of early sign-ups and participants in both keiki and adult categories. Longtime event sponsor Mahi Pono presented this event and helped raise awareness of the importance of agriculture in the community.

The juice was flying at the popular Watermelon Eating Contest, presented by Mahi Pono. This year’s winner in the 13 years and under – Luca Tassi (center)

AgFest is presented in partnership with the Maui County Department of Agriculture, along with support from sponsors: Gold Sponsors Bayer and Pukalani Superette; Silver Sponsors Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Ulupono Initiative, Fairmont Kea Lani, Pacific Media Group, and Hawaiian TelCom; Bronze Sponsors Hawaiian Electric, Maui Gold Pineapple, Maui Land & Pineapple, and Young Brothers; and Friends of Agriculture Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Haleakalā Ranch, Mākena Golf & Beach Club, and VIP Foodservice.

After receiving their scholarship awards, recipients worked at Grand Taste. Students shown here with John Pele, executive director, and Naomi Cooper, deputy director, of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “MHLA was excited to introduce the UH Maui Culinary and Hospitality Scholarship recipients to the Grand Taste this year,” said Cooper. “This event is one of the most honorable culinary showcases in the county and we hope to continue Maui’s legacy by bridging the gap between our upcoming talent and the most esteemed chefs on island through this partnership.”

The date for the 18th Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair will be announced soon. Meanwhile, companies interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Charlene Kauhane at charlene@kauhaneinc.com. For more information, please visit www.mauicountyfarmbureau.org.

It’s not too early to start planning for Grand Taste 2027. Local chefs are invited to take the culinary challenge and get on the list for next year’s event by emailing GrandTaste@mauicountyfarmbureau.com.