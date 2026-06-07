Maui News

Go Green Recycling events for West Maui residents to be held June 13 and 27

June 7, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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Team Go Green. File Photo Credit: Christopher Kim, MMN Field Technician

West Maui residents can dispose of recyclable, bulky items at Go Green Recycling events from 8 a.m. to noon June 13 or June 27, 2026, near the Pioneer Mill Smokestack on Lahainaluna Road (enter off Kuhua Street).

Appointments are required for the free events, which are hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section.

To request an appointment, visit one of the following links (only one date is allowed per household):

 The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables at no charge:

  • Air conditioners
  • Batteries (lead acid only)
  • Washers and dryers
  • Dishwashers
  • Microwaves
  • Refrigerators
  • Stoves
  • Water heaters
  • Tires
  • Scrap metals
  • Electronics (TVs, computers, printers, copiers, monitors and associated electrical cords)

 Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted. 

For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section at 808-270-6102. 

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