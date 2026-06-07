Maui Surf Forecast for June 08, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 5-7 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 03:28 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 09:38 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 01:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small long-period forerunners of the next south swell continues to fill in this afternoon with energy centered in the 18 to 22 second bands along our nearshore buoys. Energy from this swell is expected to peak late Monday into Tuesday and bump up surf to slightly higher than the June average, but still below advisory criteria. Expect this swell to fade through midweek. A smaller pulse of south-southwest swell is due late Thursday and Friday, and a more significant south-southwest swell is on track to arrive next weekend, likely bringing advisory level surf by late Sunday along south facing shores.

Small background energy from the west-northwest is possible over the next several days from a former Typhoon in the West Pacific last week. Rough surf along east-facing shores will remain around seasonal average today, then slowly decline through the midweek as trade winds ease. Surf will drop well below seasonal levels along east facing shores by the end of the week as the trades dissipate.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.