The Way She Should Go: A networking experience for wāhine entrepreneurs comes to Wailea

The Way She Should Go networking event. PC: courtesy

The Way She Should Go, an intimate networking event created for wahine entrepreneurs and aspiring businesswomen, is set to take place at the Wailea Beach Resort on June 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is presented through a collaborative effort between Ku Wāhine Coalition, spearheaded by Courtney Hoopii, and She Wood Go, founded by local business owner Leinani Filimoeatu.

Together, the organizations aim to create a meaningful space where women can connect, grow, and be equipped with the tools needed to confidently pursue their business and personal goals.

Designed with community, collaboration, and elevation in mind, The Way She Should Go will feature an inspiring lineup of guest speakers and local leaders who will share their experiences, insight, and encouragement with attendees throughout the day.

Featured Guest Speakers

The Way She Should Go networking event. PC: courtesy

Nikki Savella is the owner of The BOOM! Bakery + Coffee Shop in Hilo and founder of BOOM! Wahine, a community focused on empowering women in business through faith, leadership, and connection. A respected entrepreneur and mother, Nikki was recently recognized with a prestigious US Small Business Administration (SBA) award for her impact within Hawaiʻi’s business community.

Nicholette Kaohelauliʻi Sonoda the owner of Hapa Honey Marketing and founder of The Aloha Etiquette Project. She is a Native Hawaiian businesswoman and cultural advocate known for her work supporting entrepreneurship, education, and the preservation of Hawaiian culture.

More than just a networking event, attendees will enjoy:

Curated swag bags valued at $75+ featuring an exclusive event tote bag and gifts from local brands.

A mini pop-up experience showcasing wahine-owned businesses.

A thoughtfully prepared lunch by the chefs of Wailea Beach Resort.

Breakout sessions focused on entrepreneurship, branding, leadership, and meaningful relationship-building.

An on-site professional headshot station by Maui Photo Hub where attendees can refresh and elevate their business branding with updated headshots in real time.

Set against the backdrop of Wailea, the event offers attendees not only an educational and inspiring experience, but also a beautiful day dedicated to growth, community, and celebrating wahine entrepreneurship in Hawaiʻi.

“The vision behind this event was to create the kind of room many women wish existed when they first started,” said Courtney Hoopii, founder of Ku Wāhine Coalition. “We wanted to bring together women who are building, dreaming, healing, leading, and growing, and remind them they don’t have to do it alone.”

Leinani Filimoeatu, founder of She Wood Go, added, “There is something powerful about women gathering with intention. This event is about creating genuine connections, championing one another, and giving women practical tools to move forward confidently in business and life.”

The Way She Should Go is expected to bring together a diverse community of entrepreneurs, creatives, professionals, and aspiring business owners from across Maui and Hawaiʻi.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, or event updates, follow @kuwahinecoalition and @shewoodgo on Instagram.