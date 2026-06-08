Maui News

County of Maui offices to be closed for King Kamehameha I Day

June 8, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
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County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Thursday, June 11, 2026, for King Kamehameha I Day.

Closures include the following:

  • All County of Maui offices
  • All County of Maui pools
  • Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
  • Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
  • Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule for the following services:

  • Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
  • Molokaʻi residential trash pickup is rescheduled to Friday 

No schedule changes for the following services:

  • Residential trash pickup on Maui and Lānaʻi
  • Maui Bus

Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Friday, June 12. 

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