Ho‘okele Home Care celebrates 20 years as Hawaiʻi faces rapidly aging population challenges

As demand for senior care continues to rise at one of the fastest rates in the nation, Ho‘okele Home Care celebrates 20 years of helping kupuna age safely and comfortably at home with dignity, independence and compassion.

To mark the occasion, Ho‘okele Home Care hosted an anniversary event on June 4 at the Honolulu office, bringing together community leaders, partners, and families whose lives have been impacted by their services.

The anniversary milestone comes at a pivotal time as Hawaii’s senior population continues to grow rapidly, placing increasing pressure on families who are often balancing full-time work with caregiving responsibilities and navigating limited options for support. As more kupuna choose to age at home, demand for reliable in-home care continues to outpace available resources.

According to a report by the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization (UHERO), one in four Hawaiʻi residents is expected to be age 65 or older by 2035, highlighting the growing demand for senior care services statewide.

“For many families, the question is not just about care, it is about how to preserve dignity and quality of life,” said Dew-Anne Langcaon, co-founder of Ho‘okele Home Care. “For 20 years, we have been part of those deeply personal journeys, and we have helped families keep their loved ones at home, where they feel safest and most connected.”

Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care (Ho‘okele) has been serving Hawai‘i’s seniors on Oʻahu since 2006 and Maui since 2014. Ho‘okele Home Care recently expanded its care model to Washington state.

Through its innovative Vivia neighborhood care model, Ho‘okele Home Care is reimagining in-home care with flexible services that remove minimum-hour requirements and connect clients with caregivers in their own communities, helping improve accessibility, consistency and meaningful relationships. Regular caregiver visits also help ease the stress on family members balancing work, caregiving and daily responsibilities, allowing families to spend more quality time together.

“This is not just a milestone for our company,” Langcaon added. “The future of care will require innovation, compassion, and a stronger support system for both seniors and their families.”

Ho‘okele Home Care remains focused on expanding access to quality care and continuing its mission to support Hawaiʻi’s kupuna. Visit https://viviacares.com, email info@viviacares.com or call 888-484-2250 for more information.