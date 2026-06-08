Maui’s housing market showed more measured activity in May 2026, with single-family home sales increasing modestly while condominium sales and median prices declined compared to the same month last year, according to the Realtors Association of Maui.

The median price for a single-family home on Maui was $1,174,500 in May of 2026, down 3.6% from the same time last year. The median for condominiums on Maui was $597,000, down 20.3% from May of 2025 when the median was $762,500.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service system shows the following statistics:

Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2025 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2025* May 2026 58 $1,174,500 May2025 56 +3.6% $1,290,000 -9.0%

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2025 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2025* May 2026 51 $597,000 May2025 64 -20.3% $762,500 -21.7%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

Sales of single-family homes increased 3.6% year over year, with 58 homes sold in May. The median sales price declined to $1,174,500, down 9.0% from May 2025. The median days on market was 132 days (-8.3%), and total dollar volume reached $85.9 million (-0.3%).

Condominium sales decreased 20.3% year over year, with 51 units sold. The median sales price fell to $597,000, down 21.7% from May 2025. Median days on market increased to 153 days (+10.9%), while total dollar volume was $45.4 million, down 34.9% compared to the same time last year.

“May’s numbers reflect a market where buyers continue to be selective and take their time evaluating available options,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “Single-family home sales held steady, but pricing adjusted across both homes and condominiums compared to last year. With inventory remaining available, buyers have more choices and are moving carefully to find the right fit.”

The public is encouraged to visit www.ramaui.com to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokai and Lanai, and to see a comprehensive list of Open Houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range, and www.ramaui.com provides useful information about buying and selling real estate in Hawaii.