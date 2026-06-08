Maui police: Alcohol considered factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Pūlehu Road

Alcohol is considered a factor in a fatal collision that claimed the life of a Kula man, according to Maui police.

The incident was reported at 12:24 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026 on Pūlehu Road, approximately 300 feet north of Ōmaʻopio Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2006 Honda Ruckus motorcycle was traveling northbound on Pūlehu Road when it veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

As a result of this collision, the operator was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment. The operator, identified as Bryan Rhoades, 55, of Kula, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Police say an investigation reveals that the operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The involvement of speed or drugs has not yet been determined, as the investigation remains ongoing.

This was Maui County’s fourth traffic fatality of 2026, compared to 11 at the same time last year.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Rhoades’ family and friends.