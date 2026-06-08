Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 09, 2026

June 8, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:25 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 11:05 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of southern hemisphere swells will continue through the week with the largest due to arrive this weekend. Currently, a building long-period south swell is overlapping a fading medium-period south swell. The bulk of the new swell energy was aimed east of Hawaii, which leaves uncertainty in resulting surf heights. Expect south shore surf to rise to around seasonal average tonight and Tuesday, and then decline Wednesday, followed by a smaller pulse of south-southwest swell Thursday and Friday. 


A much larger south-southwest swell will arrive Saturday night and Sunday. A storm just southeast of New Zealand is producing a fetch of seas in excess of 40 feet aimed at Hawaii, and there is growing confidence that south shore surf will well exceed High Surf Advisory levels during the peak Sunday into early next week, with High Surf Warning conditions possible. This swell will coincide with the peak monthly tides and will likely lead to significant wave runup and impacts to coastal infrastructure. 


Small west-northwest is possible over the next few days, while rough east shore surf slowly declines below seasonal average. Surf along east facing shores will decline further later this week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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