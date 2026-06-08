One week left to apply for federal aid following March Kona low flooding

Kona low impacts. PC: Maui United Way

One week remains for homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses impacted by the March Kona Low flooding to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Sunday, June 14, is the deadline to apply for both FEMA disaster assistance and US Small Business Administration low-interest physical damage disaster loans. This deadline will not impact applications that have already been started.

Individuals applying for aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Those seeking to apply can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Local Recovery Center locations in Maui County include:

Maui County:

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium

1501 Līloa Dr., Kīhei, HI 96753 Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Closing: June 12, 2026

1501 Līloa Dr., Kīhei, HI 96753 Molokaʻi State Offices

55 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Tuesday–Thursday only Tuesday: 12–6 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Open May 26–June 4, 2026

55 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Lanikeha Community Center – Digital Laboratory (Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi)

2200 Farrington Ave., Hoʻolehua, HI 96729 Tuesday–Thursday, June 9–11, 2026: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

2200 Farrington Ave., Hoʻolehua, HI 96729 Molokaʻi Yacht Club – Hoʻolauleʻa

Hio Place, Kaunakakai Wharf, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Saturday, June 13, 2026: 5–9 p.m.

Hio Place, Kaunakakai Wharf, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Small businesses can apply for Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans online at sba.gov/disaster.

Business owners can also call SBA’s customer service center hotline at 800-659-2955. People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 711 to access relay services.

Business owners can also visit one of the Local Recovery Centers listed above for assistance in applying for a loan.