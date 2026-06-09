Hua Momona Foundation announces Third Annual Maui Music & Food Experience, Aug. 21-22

The Hua Momona Foundation announces the third annual Maui Music & Food Experience on Aug. 21-22 at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

The annual tradition upholds the foundation’s core mission to alleviate food insecurity, accelerate the Lahaina post-fire rebuild, and foster the youth music scene on the island of Maui. It unites acclaimed musicians and world-class chefs in a celebration of both the community and the aloha spirit.

Learn more information about the Maui Music and Food Experience here. Single-day and two-day GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase here. Early bird discounted tickets are available through June 1.

As always, the MMFE welcomes a diverse roster of artists for its 2026 installment. Kicking off the weekend on Friday, August 21, the first day’s lineup boasts 3 Pounds of Kalo, John Cruz, and headliner Taimane. Closing out the experience on Saturday, August 22, the stage will host Kanekoa, What Mongoose? featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, winner of the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and longtime collaborator of The Rolling Stones for 25 years, alongside Robert Irving III, as well as four-time Grammy Award-winning headliner LOS LOBOS with special guest Alejandro Escovedo.

Chef Zach Laidlaw at the 2025 Maui Music and Food Experience. Photo Credit: J. Anthony Martinez

Plus, the event spotlights a cohort of elite, globally celebrated chefs, including returning chef curator Zach Laidlaw – Hua Momona Farms’ own culinary leader and a champion of sustainable agriculture and immersive dining – whose standout run as a finalist on Next Level Chef showcased his deep connection to Maui’s land and flavors. Other participating chefs include: Chef Alvin Savella (Coco Deck Lahaina), Chef Donovan Foster (Coco Deck Lahaina), Chef Zach Sato (Havens Maui), Chef Taylor Ponte (Aurum), and Chef Hannah Stanchfield (University of Hawaiʻi Maui College).

Founder of Hua Momona Foundation and Farm, Gary Grube, said: “The certain sell out of this weekend of music and food demonstrates the love people have for Maui. Every note, every bite breathes a little more Aloha into our community.”

Hua Momona Foundation’s MMFE Producer & Vice President, Anthony Moseley, said: “Now, in our third year, an official Maui tradition has been established, in which we bring together top-tier musicians, chefs and audience members gathering to celebrate Maui, Music, Food, and Aloha for our exquisite experience, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, underneath the West Maui Mountains. And, we couldn’t have dreamed up a more fitting pair of headliners in Taimane and LOS LOBOS.”

Last year’s MMFE (which featured performances from Ernie Isley and Mick Fleetwood) raised over $200,000 for HMF’s on-island charitable efforts, which include distributing fresh local produce and hot meals, facilitating housing replacement, supporting mental healthcare programs, and the Hua Momona Youth Ukulele Ensemble and Music Program. Led by Lahaina-born ukulele artist Naiwi Teruya, the program’s inaugural advisory board features renowned musicians such as Billy Cox, Bernard Fowler, Nicholas Tremulis, John Cruz, Darryl Jones, and Vince Esquire, who will help mentor the next generation through hands-on workshops. In addition to the fest on Maui, 2025 saw MMFE expanding to Chicago, IL, with a special show at the Copernicus Center’s Gateway Theater and featured performances from Bettye LaVette as well as Lisa Fischer, Nicholas Tremulis & the Prodigals,John Cruz, and DJ Lady D.