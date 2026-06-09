Maui Surf Forecast for June 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:07 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:33 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:00 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 05:37 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of southern hemisphere swells will continue through the week with the largest south swell due to arrive this weekend. Currently, a small, long- period south swell is overlapping a fading medium- period swell and is producing inconsistent near seasonal average surf along south facing shores. These swells will slowly decline Wednesday into Thursday. A smaller pulse of south- southwest swells will fill in late Thursday into Friday keeping surf elevated along south facing shores.

Long period energy from a storm that formed just east of New Zealand Tuesday is now filling in at the American Samoa buoy at 20 seconds. This swell is expected to gradually fill in locally late Friday into Saturday. Wave models have this swell peaking Sunday into Monday that could produce High Surf Warning conditions. This swell will coincide with the peak monthly tides and will likely lead to significant wave runup and impacts to coastal infrastructure during the first half of next week.

A small west-northwest swell will hold into Wednesday and fade Thursday. East shore surf will slowly decline below seasonal averages Wednesday through the rest of the week as trades ease.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.