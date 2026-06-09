Maui News

Windward Maui soaks up above-average May rainfall while leeward areas stay dry

June 9, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
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Puʻu Kukui in the West Maui Mountains at left led all rain gauge stations with the most rainfall for the month of May, according to the National Weather Service. File photo. PC: Brian Perry

Maui County’s rainfall totals for May followed a familiar pattern — above average moisture on windward slopes, near-drought conditions on the leeward and interior sides — while a West Maui summit station recorded its wettest May in two decades, according to a National Weather Service summary.

The US Geological Survey Puʻu Kukui rain gauge, perched on the West Maui Mountains, led all county stations with 37.37 inches for the month — 134% of its May average — and logged a single-day peak of 7.43 inches on May 15. The weather service noted it was the site’s wettest May since 2005, with a caveat regarding data gaps in 2015.

The contrast across the island was stark. Most leeward and interior locations recorded 60% or less of their normal May rainfall, continuing a pattern the NWS also observed on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu during the same period.

Despite the dry month for much of the county, the longer-term picture looks healthier. Year-to-date totals at all reporting stations in Maui County were near to well above average, ranging from roughly 100% to 300% of normal through the end of May. Puʻu Kukui led that category as well, with 170.63 inches recorded so far in 2025 — 105% of its year-to-date average.

The National Weather Service Honolulu office publishes monthly rainfall summaries for Maui and for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi through its Hawaiʻi hydrological summary series.

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