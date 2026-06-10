Hawaiʻi Community Foundation appoints Janice Ikeda to its Board of Governors

Janice Ikeda

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation announced the appointment of Janice Ikeda to its Board of Governors, effective March 30, 2026.

Ikeda is the founder and chief executive officer of Vibrant Hawai‘i, a Hawai‘i Island based nonprofit organization working to strengthen community resilience, economic mobility, and well-being across the state.

Ikeda brings more than two decades of experience in community development, nonprofit leadership, and cross-sector collaboration. Since founding Vibrant Hawai‘i in 2018, she has designed and scaled a network of Resilience Hubs on Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu, supporting governance development, Community Emergency Action Plans, resource coordination, and training in rural and coastal communities.

She has also led major initiatives including Kaukau 4 Keiki, Social Service Navigators, Micro-Investments, ‘OAKA Youth Leadership, and Hui Hānai Ka Moku. Under her leadership, Vibrant Hawaiʻi has facilitated more than 200 listening sessions and convened a network of 1,400+ community contributors advancing locally led solutions across the moku.

Prior to founding Vibrant Hawaiʻi, Ikeda served as director of operations for Hope Services Hawaiʻi, disaster recovery coordinator for the County of Hawaiʻi, and community advancement and resource development director for Hawaiʻi Island United Way.

She began her nonprofit career at ʻAha Pūnana Leo, where she supported Hawaiian language revitalization through strategic planning, fundraising, and program development. Ikeda holds an honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) and a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University, a B.A. in Communication, Hawaiian Studies, and Sociology with a Certificate in Hawaiian Language from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and an A.S. in Information Technology from Hawaiʻi Community College.

“Janice brings a deep love for Hawaiʻi and a proven ability to turn community wisdom into lasting change,” said Tamar Chotzen Goodfellow, HCF Board Chair. “Her leadership has strengthened communities across our islands, and we are honored to welcome her to the Board of Governors as we continue our work toward a Hawaiʻi where every family can thrive.”

The HCF Board of Governors comprises respected community leaders who represent the rich diversity and broad interests of Hawaiʻi. Their knowledge of and sensitivity to Hawaiʻi’s issues and needs provide invaluable leadership to HCF. The board establishes policies, sets organization-wide priorities and program strategies, and ensures that the financial stewardship and operations of HCF are conducted with integrity and accountability. The work of current board members builds on that of former board of governors’ members who have served HCF with distinction over the organization’s 110-year history.

“I am deeply honored to join the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Board of Governors,” said Ikeda. “HCF has long been a trusted partner in advancing community-driven solutions across our islands. I look forward to working alongside such dedicated leaders to help ensure that families across Hawaiʻi, in every moku and on every island, have the chance and the choice to remain rooted, resilient, and thriving for generations to come.”

Ikeda will serve on the board’s External Engagement Committee.