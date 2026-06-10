Hawaiian Electric encourages customers to prepare for wildfire conditions in coming months

Wildfire Safety Pole Replacement on Maui. PC: Hawaiian Electric

With potentially less rainfall in the months ahead, Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers across the state to take steps now to prepare their homes and families for potential wildfire and emergency conditions. The company is also continuing targeted efforts to strengthen its electric systems, including recently announced pole hardening work in Lahaina.

As part of its effort to protect the community, Hawaiian Electric has begun replacing 19 wooden utility poles along Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina with stronger, more resilient composite poles designed to better withstand high winds and reduce wildfire risk. Other examples of projects scheduled for later this summer include pole replacements along Farrington Highway on Oʻahu’s Waiʻanae Coast and pole replacements and installation of covered conductors on lines in Waimea and Kawaihae on Hawaiʻi Island.

Wildfire Safety Pole Replacement on Maui. PC: Hawaiian Electric

By prioritizing circuits based on wildfire risk factors – including wind exposure, vegetation density, proximity to critical infrastructure and the importance of ingress and egress routes – Hawaiian Electric is implementing critical pole hardening where it will have the greatest impact on reducing risk.

This work is just one example of the company’s broader, ongoing investments to harden infrastructure, improve reliability and enhance public safety. In 2025, Hawaiian Electric:

Replaced 1650 poles

Upgraded 850 poles

Trimmed trees/vegetation along 2334 miles of circuits

In addition, other improvements through March 2026 include:

Installed high-resolution, AI-assisted fire detection cameras in 144 locations

Installed101 weather stations

Established a watch office to monitor fire risks and other hazards

Hired a staff meteorologist for additional forecasting

“Managing wildfire risk is a shared responsibility,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “We’re taking action to strengthen our system in high-risk areas, and we encourage our customers and communities to prepare as well. Being ready can make a meaningful difference in keeping families safe.”

Wildfire Safety Pole Replacement on Maui. PC: Hawaiian Electric

How customers can prepare

Hawaiian Electric encourages customers to take the following steps ahead of and during wildfire season:

Around your home

Clear dry vegetation, brush and debris around your home

Trim tree branches away from roofs, power lines and structures

Clean gutters and remove flammable materials

Stay informed

Sign up for emergency alerts from local authorities

Monitor weather conditions, especially during high wind periods

Follow Hawaiian Electric’s outage and safety updates

Build an emergency kit

Water and nonperishable food

Medications and first aid supplies

Battery-operated radio

Manual can opener

Flashlights, batteries and backup chargers

Important documents and contact information

Plan ahead

Know multiple evacuation routes in your area

Fuel your vehicle in advance

Have a communication plan for your household

Customers can find preparedness resources, safety tips and project updates at: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/wildfire-safety-and-mitigation