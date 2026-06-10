Hawaiian Electric encourages customers to prepare for wildfire conditions in coming months
With potentially less rainfall in the months ahead, Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers across the state to take steps now to prepare their homes and families for potential wildfire and emergency conditions. The company is also continuing targeted efforts to strengthen its electric systems, including recently announced pole hardening work in Lahaina.
As part of its effort to protect the community, Hawaiian Electric has begun replacing 19 wooden utility poles along Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina with stronger, more resilient composite poles designed to better withstand high winds and reduce wildfire risk. Other examples of projects scheduled for later this summer include pole replacements along Farrington Highway on Oʻahu’s Waiʻanae Coast and pole replacements and installation of covered conductors on lines in Waimea and Kawaihae on Hawaiʻi Island.
By prioritizing circuits based on wildfire risk factors – including wind exposure, vegetation density, proximity to critical infrastructure and the importance of ingress and egress routes – Hawaiian Electric is implementing critical pole hardening where it will have the greatest impact on reducing risk.
This work is just one example of the company’s broader, ongoing investments to harden infrastructure, improve reliability and enhance public safety. In 2025, Hawaiian Electric:
- Replaced 1650 poles
- Upgraded 850 poles
- Trimmed trees/vegetation along 2334 miles of circuits
In addition, other improvements through March 2026 include:
- Installed high-resolution, AI-assisted fire detection cameras in 144 locations
- Installed101 weather stations
- Established a watch office to monitor fire risks and other hazards
- Hired a staff meteorologist for additional forecasting
“Managing wildfire risk is a shared responsibility,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “We’re taking action to strengthen our system in high-risk areas, and we encourage our customers and communities to prepare as well. Being ready can make a meaningful difference in keeping families safe.”
How customers can prepare
Hawaiian Electric encourages customers to take the following steps ahead of and during wildfire season:
Around your home
- Clear dry vegetation, brush and debris around your home
- Trim tree branches away from roofs, power lines and structures
- Clean gutters and remove flammable materials
Stay informed
- Sign up for emergency alerts from local authorities
- Monitor weather conditions, especially during high wind periods
- Follow Hawaiian Electric’s outage and safety updates
Build an emergency kit
- Water and nonperishable food
- Medications and first aid supplies
- Battery-operated radio
- Manual can opener
- Flashlights, batteries and backup chargers
- Important documents and contact information
Plan ahead
- Know multiple evacuation routes in your area
- Fuel your vehicle in advance
- Have a communication plan for your household
Customers can find preparedness resources, safety tips and project updates at: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/wildfire-safety-and-mitigation