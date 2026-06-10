Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao reopens; Caution urged near storm damaged pavilions

County of Maui photos from Friday, June 5, 2026, show storm damage that is still impacting the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens.

Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao Valley, reopened Saturday after severe damage from back-to-back Kona low storms in March, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The public is advised that Picnic Pavilions 1 and 2 at Kepaniwai remain closed as repairs continue. Parkgoers are asked to proceed with caution and follow all warning signs when visiting the facility.

County of Maui photos from Friday, June 5, 2026, show storm damage that is still impacting the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens.

“After extensive work to Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens, the facility has reopened,” DPR Deputy Director Shane Dudoit said. “The public is urged to remain vigilant when visiting and heed all warning signs as there are still significant hazards to avoid.”

Storms in March caused severe erosion and flooding in the Wailuku River, which undercut the park’s Picnic Pavilions 1 and 2. Also, a large pine tree fell across the river after its root system was washed away.

The seven cultural pavilions – Chinese, English, Filipino, Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese – at the facility did not incur storm damage.

While the County’s Kepaniwai facility is open, the Īao Valley State Monument located mauka of Kepaniwai remains closed. A gate is in place on Īao Valley Road blocking vehicular access to the area above Ke Kula o Piʻilani at the former site of the Hawaiʻi Nature Center.

County of Maui photos from Friday, June 5, 2026, show storm damage that is still impacting the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens.