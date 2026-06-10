Maui Surf Forecast for June 11, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 05:37 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 09:53 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:09 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A fading small, medium-period south swell is generating small, inconsistent sets along south facing shores and should be even smaller by Thursday. A series of small pulses of south- southwest swells will fill in late Thursday into Friday reviving near average surf along south facing shores.

Long-period energy from a storm that passed within our swell window around New Zealand earlier this week is expected to gradually fill in locally late Friday through the weekend. Wave models have this swell peaking Sunday into Monday that will drive surf heights near or above warning levels. This swell will coincide with the peak monthly tides and will likely lead to significant wave runup and minor coastal flooding during the first half of next week, particularly during the peak daily high tide cycles. South shore surf will remain elevated through much of next week due to the slow decline of this large south swell and a series of more overlapping southerly swells.

East shore surf will slowly decline below seasonal averages through the rest of the week and into the weekend as trades ease. Surf along east facing shores will pick up a notch next week as fresh trades return. No significant swells expected elsewhere.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.