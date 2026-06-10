Suspect remains at-large after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint from Maui couple on Hāna Hwy

An unidentified suspect remains at-large after an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in which he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Maui couple before fleeing into nearby pastureland.

The incident was reported at around 5:27 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Officers responded to a reported first degree robbery incident on Hāna Highway near the Hoʻokipa Beach area.

A Haʻikū couple, a 46-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, were confronted by the unknown male who was armed with a handgun and demanded their vehicle, according to a preliminary police investigation. During the incident, police say both victims were struck by projectiles believed to have been discharged from the weapon before the suspect fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle.

Both victims were treated and released on the scene by medics; no other injuries were reported.

Using vehicle-tracking information, officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later in the Haʻikū area. A Maui Police Department drone was deployed and identified the stolen vehicle along with a second vehicle believed to be associated with the incident, according to police.

As officers approached the area, police say individuals in both vehicles attempted to flee, but they abandoned the vehicles on a nearby roadway. The occupants then fled on foot into the surrounding brush and pastureland, according to police.

Patrol officers, the K-9 unit, and members of the MPD Air Unit aboard the Hekili helicopter conducted an extensive search of the area; however, the suspects were not located.

The investigation is ongoing.