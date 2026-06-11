Maui News

Acting Governor update: Regan and Lopez out of state; Budget Director Seth Colby next in succession

June 11, 2026, 9:27 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Seth Colby, Ph.D.

During the period of June 11 through June 15, Acting Governor Keith Regan and Attorney General Anne Lopez will be out of state on previously scheduled travel.

Regan will travel to attend his son’s college graduation, while Lopez will travel to attend her mother’s funeral.

During that time, Department of Budget and Finance Director Seth Colby, Ph.D., will serve as acting governor in accordance with the state’s constitutional line of succession and continuity of government procedures. The Governor’s executive leadership team will remain fully engaged and available to support Director Colby and ensure continuity of government operations throughout the period.

Gov. Josh Green will retain executive authority while traveling and will remain in daily contact with state leadership throughout the period. Green will return to the state on June 23, 2026. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu