Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 12, 2026

June 11, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 06:57 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 10:43 PM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:30 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A mix of small pulses of south- southwest swells is still anticipated for tonight through Friday, recharging near average surf along south facing shores. 


Long-period energy from a storm that passed within our swell window around New Zealand earlier this week is peaking at the Samoa Buoy this afternoon at around 15 feet 20 seconds. Surf heights are expected to gradually build locally Saturday and peak Sunday into Monday before slowly declining through the first half of next week. This swell will also coincide with the peak monthly tides and will lead to significant wave runup and minor coastal flooding during the first half of next week, particularly during the peak daily high tide cycles. A marine weather statement is also anticipated due to the threat of harbor surges. South shore surf will remain elevated through much of next week due to the slow decline of this large south swell and a series of more overlapping southerly swells. 


East shore surf will slowly decline below seasonal averages through the the weekend as trades ease, then pick up a notch next week as more breezy trades return. No significant swells expected elsewhere. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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