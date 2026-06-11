Motorcycle accident on Piʻiholo Road claims life of Haʻikū man

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A Haʻikū man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident on Piʻiholo Road Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle incident was reported at 10:28 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, on Piʻiholo Road, near the intersection with Mahiai Place in Makawao.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a black-and-red 2006 Honda CRF223F motorcycle was traveling northbound on Piʻiholo Road when the operator failed to negotiate the left bend in the roadway and traveled up an embankment.

As a result of this collision, the operator, a 48-year-old Haʻikū man, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Police say an investigation reveals the operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The involvement of alcohol, speed, or drugs has not yet been determined, as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality of 2026, compared to 11 at the same time last year.