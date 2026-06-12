AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices edge lower, still higher than year ago

The Weekend Gas Watch monitors the average price of gasoline. As of 9 a.m. on June 11, averages are posted above.

Hawaiʻi drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices have declined week over week, according to AAA Hawaiʻi’s Weekend Gas Watch. Even with the recent drop, gas prices remain higher than they were a year ago amid volatile crude oil markets, ongoing tensions involving Iran, uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and increased summer travel demand.

Today’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Hawaiʻi is $5.58, down four cents from last week and $1.11 higher than at this time last year. Hawaiʻi’s highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $5.67, set on April 19, 2026.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined for three consecutive weeks, providing some relief to drivers during the busy summer travel season. The national average is $4.12 per gallon, down 12 cents from last week and $1.00 higher than a year ago. The highest recorded national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $5.01, set on June 14, 2022.

At $5.58 per gallon, Hawaiʻi has the second-highest average gasoline price in the nation, behind California at $5.80 per gallon. Washington ranks third at $5.56 per gallon.

In Honolulu , the average price for regular unleaded is $5.53 per gallon, down five cents from last week and $1.15 higher than a year ago.

, the average price for regular unleaded is $5.53 per gallon, down five cents from last week and $1.15 higher than a year ago. In Hilo , drivers are paying $5.63 per gallon, down one cent from last week and 99 cents higher than a year ago.

, drivers are paying $5.63 per gallon, down one cent from last week and 99 cents higher than a year ago. In Kahului , the average price is $5.65 per gallon, down three cents from last week and $1.16 higher than a year ago.

, the average price is $5.65 per gallon, down three cents from last week and $1.16 higher than a year ago. In Līhuʻe, the average is $5.91 per gallon, down five cents from last week and 88 cents higher than a year ago.

“Drivers are seeing some welcome relief at the pump as crude oil prices remain below $100 per barrel, helping to push gas prices lower than they were just a week ago,” said AAA Hawaiʻi spokesperson Kandace Redd. “While recent declines are encouraging, global events and increased summer travel demand continue to put pressure on the market. As more people hit the road for summer vacations and weekend getaways, every penny saved can make a difference. Motorists can stretch their fuel dollars even further by comparing gas prices before filling up, maintaining their vehicles properly, and avoiding aggressive driving habits that reduce fuel efficiency.”