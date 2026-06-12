Barros steps down as HIEMA administrator, David Lopez assumes day-to-day operations

Colonel (Retired) James DS. Barros steps down as Administrator for the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). File PC: Office of the Governor

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) will undergo a leadership transition on July 1, 2026, as Administrator James Barros steps down from his role and David Lopez assumes responsibility for the agency’s day-to-day operations as the new HIEMA administrator.

Lopez returns to HIEMA with extensive experience. Most recently, he served as the State Disaster Recovery Coordinator and chief of the Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency (HI-ORR), where he led the development of the state’s disaster recovery framework and coordinated long-term recovery efforts following the Maui wildfires.

“I worked with David Lopez when he was the HIEMA Executive Officer and more recently during his tenure in the HI-ORR,” said Hawaiʻi Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan. “With his military background, the HIEMA planning and operational history, paired with his HI-ORR expertise, David brings a wealth of experience to the administrator position.”

HI-ORR developed Hawaiʻi’s recovery operations plan, established the recovery coordination group and recovery support function teams, administered the Hawaiʻi interim housing program and supported state agencies with recovery planning and implementation on Maui. The office is currently coordinating recovery efforts associated with the recent severe weather events, including housing programs, agricultural assistance and long-term natural resource recovery projects.

“I am both honored and humbled that Governor Josh Green and General Logan have entrusted me to lead HIEMA,” said Lopez. “Leading the Governor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency has been extremely rewarding; however, I look forward to returning to HIEMA and continuing to build its capacity to mitigate, respond to and recover from the various threats Hawaiʻi faces.”

Barros served as HIEMA administrator for the past three and a half years, leading the agency through some of Hawaiʻi’s most significant emergencies and disasters. During his tenure, he guided HIEMA’s response and support efforts during the Maui wildfires, the recent Kona Low weather events and severe April storms that impacted multiple islands.

“We thank James for his dedicated disaster and emergency response efforts during some of the state’s most recent disasters,” said Logan. “His military experience and leadership took HIEMA to a new level of preparedness and his professional relationships with all of the county emergency managers played a large role in facilitating upgraded communications and the responsiveness of the state.”

During his time as administrator, Barros provided distinguished leadership that strengthened the agency’s capabilities and advanced Hawaiʻi’s emergency management mission. His tenure was marked by significant progress in operational readiness, interagency coordination and whole-community engagement. He also fostered strong and enduring partnerships with county, state, federal, nonprofit, private sector and community organizations across Hawaiʻi. “His service leaves a legacy of professionalism, collaboration and resilience throughout the agency and the broader emergency management enterprise,” according to the announcement.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as administrator of HIEMA and to work alongside such a dedicated and accomplished team,” said Barros. “Over the past 42 months, we have strengthened the agency, expanded our partnerships across Hawaiʻi and learned important lessons that will strengthen the agency’s ability to better support communities across the state.”