Four labor unions endorse Sne Patel for State House District 14

Sne Patel (second from right) with the Teamsters. PC: courtesy

State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel announced that he has earned the endorsement of four labor organizations: the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association (OPCMIA) Local 630, Teamsters Local 996, SMART Local 293 (Sheet Metal Workers) and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 50.

Sne Patel earns support from the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons International Association (OPCMIA) Local 630

The endorsements reflect growing support for Patel’s campaign among skilled trades workers, transportation professionals and working families across Hawaiʻi, according to the announcement.

“Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 630 is proud to endorse Sne Patel for State House District 14,” said Peter Iriarte, Business Manager for Local 630. “West Maui faces important challenges as we rebuild homes, businesses, and infrastructure, and Sne understands that local workers must play a central role in that effort. He recognizes the value of skilled trades, workforce development, and creating pathways for local residents to build successful careers. We believe Sne will be a strong advocate for working families and will fight to ensure that the benefits of recovery and economic growth stay in our community.”

Sne Patel earns the endorsement of SMART Local 293 (Sheet Metal

Workers). PC: Courtesy

“I am honored to earn the support of these hardworking union members who help build, maintain and strengthen our communities every day,” said Patel. “As West Maui continues its recovery and rebuild, we have an opportunity to create good-paying jobs, invest in critical infrastructure, support working families and build a stronger future for our community.”

Patel said his campaign is focused on practical solutions that address housing affordability, economic opportunity, workforce development, infrastructure improvements and improving quality of life for local families. “As a husband, father, small business leader and community advocate, I understand the challenges facing working families,” he said. “I believe we can bring people together, focus on solutions and move forward on the issues that matter most.”

Patel brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the private, public and nonprofit sectors. He has served as President of the LahainaTown Action Committee for over ten years, is a member of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission, a former Chair of the Maui County Liquor Control Commission and President of the Spinnaker Apartments AOAO.

A small business leader, community advocate and Ka Ipu Kukui Fellow, Patel has been actively involved in helping West Maui navigate recovery and rebuilding efforts following the 2023 wildfires.

To learn more about Sne Patel for State House District 14, visit www.joinpatel.com

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.