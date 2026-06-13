Judiciary warns of text scam involving bogus unpaid traffic citations

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning the public about a scam that threatens drivers over nonexistent traffic citations.

The Judiciary has been made aware that people statewide are receiving text messages alleging to be from the Hawaiʻi District Court or the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The texts say that unless payment is made for unpaid traffic citations, the recipients driving privileges and vehicle registration will be suspended, their vehicle will be impounded, their wages will be garnished and more.

Please know, you will not get texts, calls, or emails about unpaid traffic citations from the state courts or DMV unless you contacted them first either in person, in writing or via phone with a specific question. Generally, all communication from the Judiciary regarding unpaid citations is handled through the US mail.

Anyone unsure whether they have an unpaid traffic citation should search in eCourt Kokua , the Judiciary’s public online case look-up system. Traffic infractions and crimes can be found by conducting a search using first and last name. Parking citations can be found by conducting a license plate number search.

This scam follows a familiar pattern in which scammers impersonate court staff, the DMV, or law enforcement to threaten people with fines, license suspension, or arrest for failing to pay for nonexistent traffic citations or appear for jury duty. The perpetrators often spoof courthouse or law enforcement phone numbers and even pose as law enforcement officers.

Important facts to remember:

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary does not call, email, or text to demand payment or personal information for court-related matters.

Official notices from the courts are sent by U.S. mail, unless you have contacted the Judiciary first with a specific question.

The courts will never: Ask for your Social Security number, credit/debit card details, or bank account information over the phone or by email or text. Demand immediate payment using pre-paid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or online payment apps to avoid arrest or jail. Instruct you to meet at a courthouse, police station, or other location to make a payment.



Protect yourself from scams:

Delete suspicious texts or emails that appear to come from the Judiciary if you did not contact the Judiciary first. Do not click on links, open attachments, or reply.

Do not trust caller ID. Scammers can “spoof” real phone numbers to make their calls look official.

If you are unsure whether a call or message is legitimate, contact the Judiciary directly using the phone numbers listed on our official website.

If you believe you are in danger or have been threatened by a scammer, call 911. If you have given personal information or sent money to a scammer, report the incident to your local police department, the Federal Trade Commission , and/or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more information and updates about Judiciary-related scams, visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s Scam Alerts page .