Trump attempts to allow commercial fishing in protected Pacific Ocean marine zone

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that would allow commercial fishing in several Pacific Ocean marine monuments that environmentalists say would threaten the critical habitat of several endangered and threatened species within and around the protected zones.

Bluestripe snapper, ta‘ape, threespot damselfish and oval chromis damselfish are seen swimming around lobe coral, pōhaku puna and table coral at French Frigate Shoals in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. (File Photo: James Watt/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The proclamation would open to commercial fishing:

Mau and Ho‘omalu Zones of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Islands Unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument.

Rose Atoll Marine National Monument.

Earthjustice vowed to take legal action in response to the news.

“Commercial fishing in our protected marine monuments would not only be disastrous for the environment, but also does nothing for the fishing industry,” said Earthjustice Mid-Pacific Office Deputy Managing Attorney David Henkin in a press release, adding US-based fisheries hit their catch limits for tuna every year regardless of whether commercial fishing is allowed inside the monuments.

Henkin said science-backed management for the benefit of current and future generations requires these protected marine areas.

“Safe havens allow marine life to maintain healthy populations and prevent corporate greed from stripping the ocean of life,” he said. “We’ll see the Administration in court.”

The news follows similar attacks by the Trump Administration in 2025 on the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument and earlier this year on Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monuments.

“This is a reckless attack on the world’s greatest ocean sanctuaries,” said Center for Biological Diversity Hawai‘i and Pacific Islands Director and Staff Attorney Maxx Phillips in a statement. “Opening all these protected waters to commercial fishing ignores science, undermines native stewardship and risks irreparable damage to our oceans for no public benefit. We’ll fight hard against Trump’s short-sighted attempt to plunder these incredibly biodiverse waters.”

Earthjustice sued on behalf of Kāpaʻa, the Conservation Council for Hawai‘i, and Center for Biological Diversity for the Pacific Islands Heritage proclamation.

A federal district court in August 2025 struck down the resumption of commercial fishing in the monument.