ALTRES announces four promotions including Theresa Collier of Wailuku

ALTRES CEO and President Barron Guss announced four promotions including: Theresa Collier of Wailuku, Maui; Andrew Gomolka, resident of Kakaʻako; Hayden Sinclair resident of Waikīkī; and Kelly Ralleta, a resident of Kapahulu.

Theresa Collier

Theresa Collier

Theresa Collier has been promoted to human resource compliance manager. She is responsible for managing the overall operations of the Maui office while servicing clients through HR specialist duties and providing internal compliance and complex issue support. She has 23 years of human resources experience.

Collier earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources and Marketing from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

She currently resides in Wailuku, Maui.

Andrew Gomolka

Andrew Gomolka has been promoted to product manager for HR Symphony’s Core modules. He is responsible for driving the product lifecycle from initial business requests to final deployment. He also communicates daily with the firm’s Mumbai-based engineering team to answer questions, guide technical approaches, and successfully release new updates. He has 10 years of information technology experience.

Gomolka earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Delaware.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, he currently resides in Kakaʻako.

Hayden Sinclair

Hayden Sinclair has been promoted to senior business analyst. His responsibilities include enhancing the payroll modules of HR Symphony by translating the complex needs of clients and operations managers into actionable software features. As a strategic liaison to the engineering teams, he also oversees initiatives that streamline payroll operations and elevate the user experience. He has seven years of information technology experience.

Sinclair earned his Bachelor of Music with Honors in Classical Performance from the New Zealand School of Music. He is an active member of the Honolulu Wind Ensemble, a nonprofit community band.

Born and raised in Christchurch, New Zealand, he currently resides in Waikīkī.

Kelly Ralleta

Kelly Ralleta has been promoted to learning and development specialist. She is responsible for assessing

training needs and aligns learning solutions with HR and compliance requirements. She also facilitates engaging HR, compliance, leadership, and workplace training while adapting content for diverse audiences, learning styles, and business environments.

Ralleta earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from San Francisco State University.

Born in Fremont, CA and raised in Honolulu, she currently resides in Kapahulu.