Maui Activities

Elevating Father’s Day: Maverick Helicopters offers private charters with scenic flights over Maui

June 14, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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PC: Maverick Helicopters

This Father’s Day, families can elevate their celebrations with a private helicopter charter from Maverick Helicopters on Maui.

“Whether it’s a breathtaking flight over Maui or transportation to a premier golf destination, or a customized island adventure, private charters offer an unforgettable way to treat Dad to something beyond the traditional gift,” according to the company.

“As demand continues to grow for experience-driven gifting, private helicopter charters provide a meaningful way to combine stunning aerial views, exclusive access, and personalized itineraries,” company representatives said.

Popular Father’s Day experiences include scenic flights over waterfalls and volcanic landscapes, golf getaways, luxury resort excursions, and custom adventures tailored to Dad’s interests.

PC: Maverick Helicopters

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