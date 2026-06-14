Maui News

Free Renter’s Rights Training offers education to local tenants and landlords

June 14, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
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Local tenants and landlords are invited to attend a Renterʻs Rights Training on Wednesday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. This free, community-centered event will provide residents with vital information about housing rights, disaster recovery responsibilities, strategies for addressing housing issues, and resources for navigating landlord-tenant challenges.

The training will take place at Roots Reborn, 285 West Kaʻahumanu Ave, Unit 101B in Kahului. Free dinner and childcare will be provided to make participation accessible for all community members.

“Knowing your rights is the first step to securing safe and stable housing,” according to Maui Housing Hui. “This training gives renters the tools they need to advocate for themselves and their families.”

 Both tenants and landlords are encouraged to attend.

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