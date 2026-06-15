Kīlauea episode 49 ends after nearly eight hours of lava fountaining; alert level lowered

UPDATE: June 14, 5:33 p.m. Episode 49 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026, according to the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The eruptive phase lasted approximately 7.5 hours before activity suddenly ceased.

Following the episode, scientists lowered Kīlauea’s Volcano Alert Level from WATCH to ADVISORY and reduced the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW, reflecting a decrease in volcanic activity and associated hazards.

Officials said all eruptive vents and lava flows remain confined within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No lava has been reported outside the summit caldera area.

While lava fountaining has stopped, volcanic hazards persist near the eruption site.

Tephra, including volcanic ash and other fragmented material, continues to pose risks closest to the vents. The heaviest ashfall remains concentrated within about 3 miles of the eruption area. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said additional information about Episode 49 and any signs of renewed activity will be included in its next official update.

Update: June 14, 2:55 p.m. | The latest radar imagery shows the highest detectable ashfall from the lava fountaining is currently around 10,000 feet above ground level.

Winds near the surface remain variable in speed and direction this afternoon, allowing ashfall particles to settle near the Kīlauea eruption source and the surrounding area. Above the surface, winds are generally from the trade wind direction, which will cause any additional ash to fall over portions of the Kau District immediately southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater.

Avoid excessive exposure to ash, which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precautions to minimize exposure.

Original Post: The Big Island’s lava show is on again.

Episode 49 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu began at the summit of Kīlauea at 9:36 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The National Weather Service reports that the plume from this eruption is reaching 18,000 feet above sea level.

Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are blowing from the northeast, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.

All eruptive vents and lava flows are confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Tephra fall from volcanic ash clouds is greatest within 3 miles of the vents, while lighter ash and Pele’s Hair (fine, golden strands of volcanic glass) may stay suspended for large distances from the vents.

To help support science and community awareness, report tephra fall at: https://hawaiiash.science/report_form

There are three Kīlauea summit livestream videos that show eruptive lava fountains are available here: https://youtube.com/@usgs/streams

KPcam and MKcam provide views of the plume height for aviation purposes

Additional short updates as the episode progresses will be posted here: https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo/observatory-messages

To see the timeline of eruptive episodes since Dec. 23, 2024, click here. Most lava fountaining episodes have continued for a day or less.