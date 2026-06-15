Maui noise control bill takes aim at loud music in cars by proposing increased fines

The Maui County Council will discuss at its meeting Friday a proposal to address community complaints about loud music from vehicles, Chair Alice L. Lee announced.

An updated version of Bill 119 (2025) would for the first time in more than 35 years amend the Maui County Code on noise control by increasing fines, said Lee, who introduced both the original bill and a proposed “FD1” version.

“We’ve all been bombarded with music blaring from vehicles,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “It’s not only a quality-of-life issue but also a safety hazard when drivers are distracted and emergency sirens are drowned out.”

Lee shared a comparison of the penalties for noise violations now in Code Chapter 9.36, enacted in 1991, and in her new proposal:

Now Proposed First offense $25-$100 $500 Second offense $100-$250 $750 Third and each later offense $250-$500 $1,000

A letter sent to Lee by a Wailuku resident described the noise problem as an “escalating issue” and included a petition signed by Central Maui business owners concerned about a “systemic disregard” for the law. Lee said another resident reached out saying cars pass by her East Waikō Road home blasting loud music at all times of the day and night.

“These drivers show zero aloha for their neighbors,” Lee said. “Let’s try higher fines, but I also seek increased enforcement and greater community awareness.”

Bill 119 (2025) was taken up by the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee before being sent to the full council for consideration via committee report. The committee’s file is online: https://tinyurl.com/NoiseBill.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.