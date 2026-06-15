Nara Organics recalls infant formula sold in Hawaiʻi due to potential contamination

Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula products, sold at Target stores in Hawaiʻi, have been recalled by Nara Organics due to potential contamination.

Nara Organicsʻ Organic Powdered Infant Formula

According to Nara Organics, there is a potential contamination by Clostridium botulinum in its powdered infant formula products, distributed nationwide at Target stores and through direct-to-consumer sales on the Nara Organics website.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is collaborating with local stores to ensure the recalled products are no longer available for sale. The product information includes:

“Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula” 700 grams, UPC: 860013251901

“Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula” 400 grams, UPC: 860013251918

All lot codes and best-by dates are included in this recall.

Clostridium botulinum can cause infant botulism when spores are ingested and colonize the intestinal tract. It is a rare but potentially fatal illness that poses a serious threat to infants’ health.

Affected infants may exhibit some or all of the following signs and symptoms: constipation, poor feeding, ptosis (drooping eyelid), sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory weakness, respiratory difficulty, and possibly respiratory arrest.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if your infant shows these symptoms after consuming the recalled product within the past 30 days. To date, three cases of infant botulism have been reported on the mainland; all three infants were hospitalized and treated; there have been no reported deaths.

The Food and Drug Branch advises consumers to verify the recalled product by checking the UPC code printed on the side of the can. Consumers who purchased the recalled product should immediately discontinue use and dispose of it.

Any utensils, feeding bottles, or other implements should be thoroughly washed with hot, soapy water or discarded. Consumers who bought the product directly from Nara Organics will automatically receive a refund, while Target customers may return their product to a Target retail location.

Consumers with questions may contact Nara Organics via email at hello@nara.com or visit Nara’s website.