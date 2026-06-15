Ocean rescue: Two people swept off their feet by large surf near lighthouse at Keoneʻōʻio, Maui

La Perouse. File: Maui Now

Two people were rescued after being swept off the rocky shoreline in South Maui by large surf. The incident was reported at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in an area near the Hanamanioa lighthouse at the south end of LaPerouse Bay also known as Keoneʻōʻio in Mākena.

A female with a laceration to her head was picked up out of the water by ocean safety personnel aboard Jet Ski 14 from Mākena. She was taken to the beach at north side of the bay and handed off to Emergency Medical Services personnel.

A male patient was able to exit the water on his own and was taken aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter by Rescue 10. He was transported to the north side of the bay where he was handed off to EMS for further evaluation of cuts and scrapes he sustained in the incident.

Fire officials say they responded to the incident less than 50 feet from shore. The area was under a high surf warning when the individuals were swept off their feet.

Responding units included the Maui Fire Department’s: Ladder 14, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, Ocean Safety 14 and Jet Ski 14.

Crews concluded response at 5 p.m.