Digital auction for Na Keiki O Emalia now open, helping children with grief

Nā Keiki O Emalia, Keiki Grief Relief. PC: Hawaiʻi Community Foundation

Nā Keiki O Emalia invites the community to participate in Emalia’s Table, its signature annual fundraiser supporting grieving children and teens across Maui. The online auction is now open at https://discoverimua.com/na-keiki-services, with bidding available through June 19, 2026.

Emalia’s Table is inspired by the spirit of community, connection, and the joy of coming together around a shared meal. This year’s online auction features more than 50 items, including Maui-based dining experiences, extraordinary adventures, unique gifts, luxurious getaways, and memorable opportunities to gather with family and friends. Each bid, purchase, and donation helps ensure that bereaved children on Maui feel supported, seen, and less alone.

Auction link: https://discoverimua.com/na-keiki-services

Those who prefer to give directly may also make a monetary donation through the online auction site or by calling Imua Family Services at 808-244-7467.

All proceeds directly support Nā Keiki O Emalia’s peer-based grief support groups for children and teens who have experienced the death of a loved one. Thanks to community support generated by events like Emalia’s Table, the program has continued its community and school-based programming over the past year and distributed personalized grief care packages to dozens of children across Maui County who have recently lost a loved one.

If you or your school is interested in participating in Nā Keiki O Emalia’s groups, contact Imua Family Services at: 808-244-7467 or nakeiki@discoverimua.com. Each group is guided by trained facilitators and designed to foster connection, emotional expression and healing.

“Emalia loved birthdays and bringing people together, and this event is a reflection of her spirit,” said Brooke Brown, founder and Emalia’s mother. “As you share a delicious meal with loved ones, you can feel good knowing you are helping many of Maui’s keiki.”