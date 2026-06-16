Maui Behavioral Health Resources continues to support wildfire recovery through community events

Maui Behavioral Health Resources. PC: Cody Lang

Maui Behavioral Health Resources (MBHR), in collaboration with Ka La‘i Ola and Lau Kanaka, welcomed families and residents impacted by the Lahaina wildfires to an evening of connection, culture, and fun during the community’s recent Paniolo Night event.

The event featured roping lessons, lei making, bouquet making, lomi massage, live music and pony rides, offering residents of all ages the opportunity to connect with neighbors and enjoy an evening filled with joy, laughter, and shared experiences.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources. PC: Cody Lang

According to the State of the Nation report, Hawaiʻi ranks among the top third of states in the nation for youth depression. Through events like Paniolo Night, these organizations hope to strengthen family connections and create positive memories that remind young people there is hope and much to look forward to. Community gatherings can help ease feelings of isolation, foster resilience, and support healing as individuals and families continue to navigate the long-term impacts of disaster.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources. PC: Cody Lang

Paniolo Night is one of several community-building events planned throughout the summer. Maui Behavioral Health Resources will continue to host activities designed to bring wildfire-impacted residents together, including a Summer Bash at Ka La‘i Ola inspired by the success of last year’s event, and a community Keiki Fishing Tournament planned for mid-July that will be open to individuals and families impacted by the Lahaina wildfires. Pre-registration is available at mbhr.org/kft2026/

As recovery efforts continue, Maui Behavioral Health Resources remains committed to collaborating with community partners to create spaces where residents can reconnect, support one another, and make lasting memories that will strengthen the foundation for the future of Lahaina.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources. PC: Cody Lang

Maui Behavioral Health Resources is an umbrella organization of three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center, and Maui Youth & Family Services. All three agencies seek to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to Maui residents.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources. PC: Cody Lang

While each maintaining their own 501(c)3 status, in 2008 the three agencies merged their administration staff to share and maximize expertise, reduce overhead costs and eliminate service duplication. Together, the agencies provide services to almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year. Learn more at www.MBHR.org

Maui Behavioral Health Resources. PC: Cody Lang