2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa announces Grand Marshal and Court

2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa

takes place Saturday, June 20, 2026 along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa Committee announced Kaibigan Ng Lahaina as the Grand Parade Marshal for the 2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade, taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului. The parade will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Kaibigan Ng Lahaina has played a vital role in supporting the Lahaina community’s recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastating August 2023 wildfires. Founded as a grassroots, community-led organization, Kaibigan Ng Lahaina works to ensure that wildfire survivors and affected families have access to essential resources, services, and support while amplifying the voices and needs of the community.

Kaibigan Ng Lahaina. PC: courtesy

Through advocacy, outreach, resource navigation, volunteer coordination, and partnerships with government agencies, nonprofits and local organizations, Kaibigan Ng Lahaina has helped residents navigate the complex recovery process while promoting long-term resilience and self-determination.

“Kaibigan Ng Lahaina embodies the spirit of this year’s theme—“E Kū, E Hoʻololi” (Stand Upright and Change Unpleasant Conditions),” said Daryl Fujiwara, Parade Coordinator. “In the face of tremendous hardship, community members stepped forward as leaders, working tirelessly to transform difficult circumstances into opportunities for healing, recovery and hope. Their dedication and service continue to inspire all of us.”

The Pāʻū Parade remains one of Hawaiʻi’s most treasured cultural traditions, honoring the legacy of King Kamehameha I and celebrating the history, values, and enduring spirit of the Hawaiian people. Through the artistry of floral adornment, horsemanship, traditional attire, and the representation of each island, pāʻū riders serve as living storytellers, preserving and perpetuating Hawaiian culture for future generations.

Organizers extended special thanks to Pāʻū Coordinator and Commissioner Moani Whittle Wagner and the dedicated Pāʻū Committee: Kimo Lum, Gena Lay Rickard and Kathleen Birmingham for their months of planning, coordination and stewardship in bringing this cherished tradition to life. “Their tireless efforts, attention to detail, and commitment to cultural excellence ensure that the legacy of the Pāʻū Parade continues to inspire and educate residents and visitors alike,” organizers said.

2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade Court

Princess of Hawaiʻi Island – Daphne Emmalani Lukela

Princess of Maui – Destiny-Joy Kuʻupuamakamae Makamae Alipio

Princess of Niʻihau – Mary-Ann Kobatake

Princess of Kahoʻolawe – Leinaʻala Padelford

Princess of Kauaʻi – Tammy Cabanilla-Aricayos

Princess of Molokaʻi – Kaimilani Kamai

Princess of Lānaʻi – Elikapeka Ah Puck

Princess of Oʻahu – Gabrielle Berce

The festivities begin with the traditional Pāʻū Parade down Kaʻahumanu Avenue, featuring the pageantry of pāʻū riders representing each island, hālau hula, equestrian units, and community organizations celebrating Hawaiian culture and the legacy of Hawaiʻi’s aliʻi.

Parade commentary stations will be located along Kaʻahumanu Avenue at:

Mahalani Street

Papa Avenue

Wākea Avenue

Two locations at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Following the parade, the celebration continues with a lively Hōʻolauleʻa at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, featuring live entertainment, hula performances, local artisans, educational exhibits, cultural demonstrations, and family-friendly activities. The Hōʻolauleʻa is free and open to the public and will continue until 5 p.m.

Road Closure Notice

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Location: Kaʻahumanu Avenue, from Lunalilo Street to Kahului Beach Road

Road Closure: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Parade Start: 9:45 a.m.

Hōʻolauleʻa: Immediately following the parade at Queen Kaahumanu Center until 5 p.m.

2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa, event flyer.

For more information, visit festivalsofaloha.org or follow:

Instagram: @kamehamehadaymaui

Facebook: @nkcpph