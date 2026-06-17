Kaula Lūʻau production nominated for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award

Kaula Lūʻau, the Native Hawaiian-owned and produced cultural experience at Ko Olina Resort, has been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Lūʻau in Hawaiʻi. PC: Mahina Hoku Photography

Kaula Lūʻau, the Native Hawaiian-owned and produced cultural experience at Ko Olina Resort, has been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Lūʻau in Hawaiʻi.

Selected by a panel of travel experts and USA TODAY editors, the annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards recognize outstanding destinations, attractions, and visitor experiences across the country. Winners are determined entirely by public vote – click here to vote now through July 13.

Produced by the Hawaiian Council in partnership with Ko Olina Resort, Kaula Lūʻau opened earlier this year and has introduced a new approach to Hawaiian cultural entertainment, blending storytelling, hula, chant, live music, and contemporary theatrical production into an immersive experience rooted in Native Hawaiian perspectives.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because Kaula was created by Hawaiians to share our stories, values, and culture with both visitors and our own community,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “For generations, others have told our stories for us. Kaula puts Native Hawaiians at the helm—as creators, performers, musicians, and cultural practitioners. It allows us to perpetuate our culture, create meaningful opportunities and jobs for local people, and ensure that our stories are shared with authenticity, dignity, and pride.”

Kaula represents a regenerative tourism model—one where Native Hawaiians are not merely participants, but are leading, shaping, and benefiting from the visitor experience. The production is led by an acclaimed Native Hawaiian creative team and provides ongoing employment opportunities for local performers, musicians, cultural practitioners, technicians, and support staff. Kaula currently employs 74 team members of which 90% reside on Oʻahu’s Leeward Coast. Kaula is part of a broader cultural partnership between the Hawaiian Council and Ko Olina that seeks to advance a more authentic and community-centered model of tourism in Hawaiʻi, while creating economic opportunities for Native Hawaiians and local businesses.

Lewis added, “One of the most rewarding parts of Kaula has been seeing how kamaʻāina and visitors connect more deeply with Hawai‘i through the stories we share. This recognition belongs to our talented cast, musicians, cultural practitioners and production team, and we hope the community will support them by experiencing the show and casting a vote.”

Kaula Lūʻau is performed Thursdays through Mondays at Ocean’s Edge at Ko Olina Resort (92-100 Waipehe Place). Doors open at 6 p.m. for cultural activities and dining, followed by the main performance beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. Guests can participate in hands-on cultural experiences before enjoying an evening of storytelling, music, and dance. Discounted rates are available for kamaʻāina, seniors, and active-duty military. For more information or reservations, visit LuauKaula.com.

Supporters may vote for Kaula Lūʻau once per day through Mon., July 13 at 11:59 a.m. EDT (5:59 a.m. HST) at [https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/kaula-luau-at-oceans-edge-at-ko-olina-kapolei-hawaii/]