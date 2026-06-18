Maui News

Fire destroys shed in Haʻikū, causes $55,000 in damage

By Wendy Osher
 June 18, 2026, 4:43 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Haʻikū structure fire (6.17.26) PC: Maui Fire Department

A structure fire in Haʻikū destroyed a partially enclosed carport/storage shed on Wednesday night, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages to the structure and $50,000 in damage to the contents.

The fire was reported at 7:29 p.m. on June 17, on the 600 block of Mōpua Street. Firefighters arrived to find a roughly 20 foot by 20 foot shed fully involved. Firefighters extended multiple hose lines to extinguish the burning structure and protect adjacent residences, according to department reports.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but remains under investigation. Fire officials say it may have been caused as the result of gasoline being transferred from one container to another within the structure. No one was displaced and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control at 7:52 p.m. and was extinguished at 9:50 p.m. Crews left the scene at 10 p.m.

Responding units included:

  • Engine 2 and Mini 2.
  • Engine 5.
  • Engine 10, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, and Hazmat 10.
  • Ladder 14.
  • A battalion chief and a fire investigator.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu