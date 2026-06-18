Fire destroys shed in Haʻikū, causes $55,000 in damage

Haʻikū structure fire (6.17.26) PC: Maui Fire Department

A structure fire in Haʻikū destroyed a partially enclosed carport/storage shed on Wednesday night, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages to the structure and $50,000 in damage to the contents.

The fire was reported at 7:29 p.m. on June 17, on the 600 block of Mōpua Street. Firefighters arrived to find a roughly 20 foot by 20 foot shed fully involved. Firefighters extended multiple hose lines to extinguish the burning structure and protect adjacent residences, according to department reports.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but remains under investigation. Fire officials say it may have been caused as the result of gasoline being transferred from one container to another within the structure. No one was displaced and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control at 7:52 p.m. and was extinguished at 9:50 p.m. Crews left the scene at 10 p.m.

Responding units included:

Engine 2 and Mini 2.

Engine 5.

Engine 10, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, and Hazmat 10.

Ladder 14.

A battalion chief and a fire investigator.