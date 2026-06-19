Hawai‘i set to receive nearly $25 million for Native Hawaiian health care

Dental Staff at Hui No Ke Ola Pono. File PC: (2024) Hui No Ke Ola Pono

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the five Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems and Papa Ola Lōkahi, which coordinates health care programs and services for Native Hawaiians, will receive nearly $25 million in federal funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding includes:

$3,088,269 for Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui

for Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui $2,530,712 for Nā Puʻuwai on Molokaʻi

for Nā Puʻuwai on Molokaʻi $3,246,769 for Hoʻōla Lāhui Hawaiʻi on Kaua‘i

for Hoʻōla Lāhui Hawaiʻi on Kaua‘i $3,001,484 for Hui Mālama Ola Nā ʻŌiwi on Hawai‘i Island

for Hui Mālama Ola Nā ʻŌiwi on Hawai‘i Island $2,924,208 for Ke Ola Mamo on O‘ahu

for Ke Ola Mamo on O‘ahu $10,000,000 for Papa Ola Lōkahi

This funding, provided through the Native Hawaiian Health Care Program, will help the centers provide health education, promotion, disease prevention, and basic primary care services for thousands of people across Hawai‘i.

“These health centers are essential for keeping local families healthy,” said Schatz, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This federal funding will help these clinics all across the state keep their doors open and deliver the health care people rely on every single day.”